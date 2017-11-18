Singaporeans advised to take precautions when travelling in light of recent attacks: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) advised Singaporeans to "be informed and be safe" after " various attacks on civilian targets which affected areas popular with tourists and locals" this year.

In a travel advisory, the Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that there have been attacks in recent months in New York, Las Vegas, Barcelona , London and Stockholm.

MFA advised Singaporeans to take the following precautions during the holiday travel season:

Purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage.

Take a few minutes to eRegister with MFA (online or via the MFA@SG mobile app).

Always take care of your personal safety, and remain vigilant and alert to local security developments.

Obey the laws and respect the local customs of the countries you are visiting.

Keep your passport and identity card separate to minimise the risk of you losing both your ID documents.

Never carry too much cash and valuables. Never leave your valuables unattended.

Make sure you know the local rules of the road. Ensure that you, your passengers and the vehicle are covered by insurance.

Exercise caution around large gatherings and avoid locations known for demonstrations or disturbances.

Monitor the local news and heed the instructions of the local authorities in an emergency.

Stay in touch with your family and friends in Singapore so that they know you are safe. Inform them of your whereabouts and activities.

In the event that that members of the public require consular assistance, they can call the MFA duty office's 24-hour hotline at +65 6379 8800/8855, or get in touch with the nearest Singapore Overseas Mission.