Singaporeans can expect longer, healthier lives than most other nationalities

SINGAPORE: People from Singapore live longer, healthier lives than those from almost any other country, based on the latest World Health Statistics report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) released on Wednesday (May 17).

Singapore ranked third for life expectancy at birth across both genders, behind Switzerland (second) and Japan (first), out of all countries for which there were data. According to the report, the average life expectancy at birth for Singaporeans is 83.1 years. Swiss nationals can expect to live for 83.4 years, and life expectancy for Japan is 83.7 years.

However, Singapore did even better in terms of healthy life expectancy at birth. This represents the number of years a person can expect to live in "full health" by taking into account years lived in less than full health due to disease and/or injury. In this respect, Singapore has an average healthy life expectancy of 73.9 years, putting it second to Japan (74.9 years).

Women in Singapore can expect to live about six years longer than men there, with an average life expectancy at birth of 86.1 years (compared to 80 years for men).

The global average life expectancy at birth across all genders is 71.4 years according to the report, and the healthy life expectancy of the average person globally is 63.1 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singaporeans also topped the rankings for being least likely to die due to unintentional poisoning, or to unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene habits.

Published annually, the WHO's World Health Statistics report contains health data from 194 countries, including mortality, disease, and health system indicators.