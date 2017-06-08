Singaporeans can now travel visa-free to Mongolia for 30 days

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans no longer need to apply for a visa when travelling to Mongolia for stays of up to 30 days, an increase from the current 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Jun 8).

The exemption follows Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Mongolia in July last year. During his visit, Mr Lee said that discussions are under way with Mongolia to exempt Singaporeans from the visa requirement.

The waiver will facilitate more travel and business between both countries, Mr Lee said then.

Singapore granted a 30-day visa waiver for Mongolian visitors to the country several years ago.

“The exemption of visa requirements will facilitate greater tourism and business exchanges, and strengthen the friendly relations between Singapore and Mongolia,” MFA said in its press release on Thursday.

