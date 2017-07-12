Singaporeans make up two-thirds of infocomm sector manpower: Lim Swee Say

SINGAPORE: The infocommunications sector will play a key role as Singapore pursues its vision of becoming a Smart Nation, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say on Wednesday (Jul 12), which is why there is a need to develop human capital in this area.



Mr Lim noted that employment in the infocomm sector increased by about 13,000 in the last five years, with locals now accounting for more than two-thirds of total manpower. He was speaking during an industry conference organised by the Singapore Computer Society on Wednesday.

He added that the sector offers good jobs, with employment growth in the industry healthy at 4.1 per cent per annum from 2011 to 2016 - higher than the 2.6 per cent per annum growth seen across all sectors. Of the jobs in the sector, 80 per cent are geared towards professionals, managers, engineers and technicians (PMETs) and the median wage is 30 per cent higher than the national median.



As such, to help more locals join and stay in this sector, Mr Lim pointed to the TechSkills Accelerator, which has been stepped up, and expanded the scope of professional conversion programmes.

This is so that those who have left the sector gets help to re-enter to take on new careers, while those from other sectors can be equipped to join it, he explained.

Existing professionals will also get help to update their skills continuously to remain employable with their existing companies, he added.

That said, as infocomm becomes smarter and more pervasive, the minister said there is a need to keep building new capabilities in both the local and foreign workforce.

“To be globally competitive globally, no country can be self-sufficient in expertise, especially in the fast-changing field of infocomm. And Singapore is no exception. So as we develop our Singaporean core, we also continue to complement our local manpower with foreign manpower,” Mr Lim said.

He also urged a speeding up of transfer of global expertise to the local workforce. To do so would present Singapore the opportunity to be a leading capability hub in the sector, he said.