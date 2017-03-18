Singaporeans must forge common ground while holding on to religious convictions: Yaacob

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have always endeavoured to forge common ground while holding steadfast to their religious convictions and aspirations and this must continue even if this appears increasingly challenging as societies become more diverse, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim.



Speaking at a lecture on Friday (Mar 17), Dr Yaacob said: "Destruction, falsehoods and vengeance can never be associated with Islam.

“Rather, we should uphold the foundational values that Islamic law is built upon - wisdom, justice, mercy and the common good. Every one of us plays a role in fostering harmony and building a shared culture of peace and respect."



Dr Yaacob delivered opening remarks at the Distinguished Visitor Programme lecture, organised by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).



Speaking this year was renowned Islamic scholar Shaykh Abdallah Bayyah, who is president of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.



Dr Yaacob said he “could not agree more” with Shaykh Bayyah’s call towards working for peace and forging bonds of humanity.



He noted that Shaykh Bayyah had made clear in his 2014 fatwa against Islamic State that Muslim societies need to inculcate peace as a goal and priority.



“ISIS may claim to be carrying out a moral duty to enjoin good and forbid evil, but it has at the same time disregarded the values of our faith, the compassion that we should hold for others and the human dignity that we should all strive to protect,” said Dr Yaacob.



“Its violent methods - despite attempts to dress them up as righteousness - are antithetical to the Islamic ethos and tradition.”



About 650 people - including inter-faith leaders, public officers and students - attended the event.

