Singaporeans planning to travel to North Korea advised to reconsider: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Mar 17) advised Singaporeans planning to visit North Korea to reconsider their travel plans, given recent developments and heightened tensions arising from the country.

In a travel notice on its website, the ministry added that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in North Korea, “which constrains our ability to extend consular assistance to Singaporeans who travel there.”

North Korea has been locked in a diplomatic spat with Malaysia over the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. On Thursday, Interpol issued a red notice for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the Feb 13 murder.

North Korea has questioned Malaysia's investigation into the murder and refused to acknowledge that the man murdered is Kim Jong Nam.

On Pyongyang's nuclear programme, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday warned that US military action against North Korea is an "option on the table", signalling Washington's policy of strategic patience is over.