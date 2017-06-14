Singaporeans radicalised by Islamic State were mostly below the age of 30: Acting PM Teo

SINGAPORE: Most Singaporeans who have been radicalised by Islamic State were below the age of 30, with five radicalised when they were teenagers, Acting Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean revealed on Wednesday (Jun 14).

Mr Teo was speaking at the annual iftar or breaking of fast meal organised by the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG) at the Khadijah Mosque, and he stressed the role family and friends have to play in seeking help if their loved ones are going down the wrong path.



"We can expect other groups to continue to push out extremist propaganda even if ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) is destroyed," said Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

"We need to teach our people, especially the youths, that if they have questions about Islam, they should seek answers from the imams and asatizahs accredited under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, and not search on the Internet in a haphazard and unguided way."



Mr Teo's comments come two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the detention of the first Singaporean woman for radicalism under the Internal Security Act. Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, a 22-year-old contract infant-care assistant was radicalised through online propaganda related to ISIS.



Also present at the event was Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim, who said it was impossible for the authorities to block access to every undesirable website.

"It's really about cooperation between the families, the community and the various resources we have in our community," said Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information.



"You can't prevent them from turning to the Internet, but as families we can guide them," he added.





Dr Yaacob also stressed that there should be "no sense of shame" for an individual to step forward if they need help.



"The most important thing is for RRG and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to create a comfortable and safe haven for them to step forward so that they can be honest about the challenges that they are facing."



Dr Yaacob added that he has asked MUIS to look into ways to reach out to younger Muslims.

"At the same time we recognise that there are lots of young groups emerging, led by young asatizahs, and they can play an effective role in reaching out to those people who are troubled and need some help," said Dr Yaacob. "And young people are going through this - where they are questioning and trying to understand Islam better - I think it's good for them to reach out to their fellow peers rather than someone a bit more elderly."



He also reassured the public about the safety of the children who were under Izzah's care.



"The various agencies have stepped forward to say that there's no issue. The children's safety were in no ways compromised when she was working there," he said.



"The most important thing is for us to continue to build up the trust that we've built for the last 52 years."