Singaporeans should avoid travelling to Mount Agung amid eruption risk: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are advised to avoid travelling to Mount Agung in Bali and its vicinity after the volcano started spewing smoke and ash on Tuesday (Nov 21), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel advisory.

"Volcanic eruptions could result in ash clouds that could severely disrupt air travel, leading to closures of affected airports. Ash fall could also affect outdoor activities," the MFA said.

Singaporeans currently in Bali should monitor developments closely, the ministry said. They are also advised to take all necessary precautions for their safety, monitor the local news and heed local authorities' instructions, such as to be ready to evacuate at short notice.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has also recommended people to stay away from areas within a 7.5km radius of the volcano.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nguroho said a Twitter post that the volcano belched smoke as high as 700m above its summit, advising people to stay calm and follow the recommendations of the agency.

Terjadi letusan Gunung Agung pada pukul 17:05 WITA. Asap teramati bertekanan sedang, warna kelabu tebal dan mencapai ketinggian maksimum sekitar 700 m di atas puncak Masyarakat agar tetap tenang namun agar senantiasa mengikuti rekomendasi PVMBG dalam Status Level III (Siaga). pic.twitter.com/R802fVxzuP — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_BNPB) November 21, 2017

Mount Agung stirred to life again after more than 140,000 people fled homes around the crater last month for fear the volcano would erupt.

MFA also encouraged Singaporeans travelling overseas to e-Register as well as stay in touch with family and friends. They should also purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage, it added.



Those who need urgent consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office at:



Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Indonesia (Jakarta)

Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan, Block X/4, KAV No 2,

Kuningan, Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348 (24 hours)



Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24 hours)

Tel: 6379 8800, 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg