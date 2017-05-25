Singaporeans travelling to or staying in UK advised to be vigilant

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans travelling to or staying in the United Kingdom are advised to be vigilant., particularly when in public places, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a travel notice on Thursday (May 25).

Citizens should follow the instructions of UK authorities and remain alert to security developments there, MFA said, adding that they should also purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage.



The advisory comes after the bomb attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, which killed 22 people including children. The UK government subsequently raised the terror threat to the highest level of "critical" the day after, meaning a further attack in the country may be imminent. Enhanced security measures such as the deployment of military personnel at public spaces and events, as well as increased police patrols in key locations, were also introduced.



Singaporeans are encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs via https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ or the MFA@SG app, so that they can be contacted if necessary. They are also advised to stay in touch with family and friends, MFA said.



Those in need of urgent consular assistance may contact the High Commission in London or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:



Singapore High Commission in London

9 Wilton Crescent

Belgravia

London SW1X 8SP

Tel: +44 (0) 207 235 8315

Emergency no.: +44 (0) 771 034 8335

Email: singhc_lon@mfa.sg



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hour)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800, +65 63798855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg