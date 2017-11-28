Singaporeans urged to postpone travel to Bali amid Mount Agung eruption: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have been urged to postpone travel plans to Bali as Indonesian authorities raised the alert for Mount Agung to the highest level and as Bali's airport remained closed for another day, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a travel advisory on Tuesday (Nov 28).

Indonesian authorities have also expanded the exclusion zone to 10km around Mount Agung's crater since its first eruption on Nov 21, MFA added.

MFA also advised Singaporeans who are currently in Bali to check for flight disruptions with their travel agents and wait for the airport to reopen before resuming any travel from Bali.

"You are also advised to take all necessary precautions for your personal safety, monitor the local news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities. Do purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance and be familiar with the terms and coverage," MFA said.

Those stranded in Bali will continue to receive consular assistance and should register online with MFA. They are also encouraged to stay in close touch with friends and family back home.

MFA officers are currently deployed at Bali's airport to render assistance.

Mount Agung started spewing a significant amount of ash on Sunday and erupted for a second time on Saturday.

Those in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta through their hotlines (+62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348) or the MFA duty office (6379 8800 or 6379 8855).