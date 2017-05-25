Singaporeans urged to take precautions when travelling to southern Philippines

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in southern Philippines have been advised to take precautions to ensure their safety, following deadly clashes between security forces and a militant group.

In a travel notice posted on its website on Thursday (May 25), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singaporeans travelling to or residing in the southern region of Mindanao should monitor the news and heed the instructions of local authorities.

“Singaporeans should remain vigilant and where possible, avoid crowded places, public gatherings, and areas where there are ongoing police or security operations,” the notice said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on Tuesday across Mindanao, which makes up roughly one-third of the country and is home to 20 million people. The order came after security forces battled dozens of Islamic State-linked gunmen in the Mindanao city of Marawi.

Under martial law, enhanced security measures will be implemented, including strengthened border controls, restrictions on movement of people and vehicles, closures of public places if necessary and increased police surveillance of public areas.

MFA said Singaporeans should eRegister so that they can be contacted if necessary. Those in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the Singapore Embassy in Manila or the 24-hour MFA duty office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in the Philippines

505 Rizal Drive Bonifacio Global City Taguig

Tel: +63 2 8569 922

Email: singemb_mnl@mfa.sg

Tel: +63 917 860 4740 (after office hours)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs duty office (24-hour)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800, +65 6379 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg