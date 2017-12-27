SingHealth announces leadership changes for Duke-NUS Medical Centre, National Cancer Centre Singapore

SINGAPORE: SingHealth on Wednesday (Dec 27) announced leadership changes at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS).

Professor Soo Khee Chee, SingHealth's deputy group chief executive officer (research and education) and academic chair, SingHealth Duke-NUS oncology academic clinical programme, will retire from SingHealth on Dec 31 this year, the Singapore healthcare cluster said in a media release.

He had relinquished his role as NCCS director with effect from Nov 26 this year.

Professor Wong Tien Yin will take over as SingHealth's deputy group chief executive officer (research and education) with effect from Jan 1 next year.

In addition, Associate Professor William Hwang Ying Khee was appointed medical director of NCCS and academic chair, SingHealth Duke-NUS oncology academic clinical programme, effective from Nov 26 this year.

In his role as deputy group chief executive officer, SingHealth said Prof Soo built a "strong academic culture, laid a strong research foundation and steered numerous collaborations with industry partners" said SingHealth.

He was also one of the "prime movers" whose "tireless efforts" culminated in the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, it said, adding that in partnership with Duke-NUS he led the establishment of academic clinical programmes and numerous joint institutes.

The founding director of NCCS since 1998, Prof Soo led its growth to be a "leading cancer institution" both locally and internationally, SingHealth added.

"Khee Chee’s distinguished career in public healthcare has earned him respect as a visionary clinician-leader, outstanding surgeon and researcher," said Professor Ivy Ng, SingHealth's group chief executive officer. "His passion for advancing medicine, developing people and most of all, patient care, is inspirational."

Prof Soo will continue to contribute as a senior visiting consultant at NCCS and SingHealth and remain as lead principal investigator in the Tan Chin Tuan laboratory of optical imaging and photodynamic therapy of cancer, NCCS.

"I am grateful to my colleagues, patients, well-wishers and donors who have supported me during my time at NCCS and SingHealth," said Prof Soo. "I am pleased to continue to be associated with both organisations after my retirement and look forward to contributing to clinical and research work, education as well as philanthropy work."