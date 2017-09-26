SingPass users to have MyInfo data vault profile by end-2017

This is the next step towards establishing a national digital identity in Singapore, says Minister-in-charge of GovTech Janil Puthucheary.

SINGAPORE: As the next step towards establishing a national digital identity in Singapore, all SingPass users will receive a MyInfo profile by the end of 2017, said Minister-in-charge of GovTech Janil Puthucheary on Tuesday (Sep 26).

The MyInfo service aims to reduce the hassle of filling up online forms for government digital services. Users can provide their personal details just once and their information will be stored in a digital vault.

After users log in with their SingPass, their basic personal details – including name, NRIC and date of birth – will be filled in automatically for participating government services, such as an application for a new flat.

Dr Janil, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information as well as Education, made the announcement at the Innovation Labs World conference here on Tuesday.

“We envision MyInfo to be a key part of our ‘Tell Us Once’ ecosystem, and we see this as an enabler for our Smart Nation vision,” he said.

For transactions that involve personal financial information, such as CPF and income tax records, further steps such as giving consent will be needed before the transaction can continue, Dr Janil added.

“These extra steps will reduce the convenience available, but it is the right thing to do ... to ensure security and trust around the most sensitive issues,” he said.

Since MyInfo was launched early last year, there have been close to 200,000 sign ups, according to GovTech. It is currently available on 24 digital services, and will be rolled out to another 140 government digital services such as applying for ActiveSG subsidies and SkillsFuture credits by next year.

The service, which is available for four participating banks, will also be extended to more private-sector services, GovTech said.