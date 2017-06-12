SingPost adopts wireless technology for mail delivery

SINGAPORE: SingPost on Monday (Jun 12) unveiled its SmartPost initiative which will see its postmen using smartphones and a dedicated app to deliver registered mail, SmartPac and other trackable postal items.

In a media release, SingPost said as part of the initiative, its more than 1,000 postmen will be issued smartphones with the app installed. The app will help them keep track of deliveries made and generate real-time prompts of standard operating procedures, SingPost said.



Customers can receive updates about their parcel's delivery status by SMS or email. If customers miss their delivery, they can receive notifications on where they could collect their items - and use an electronic notice on their mobile device when picking it up directly at the post office, as opposed to showing a physical delivery note.

Elaborating on the SmartPost initiative, SingPost said it is an "integrated suite of solutions" which brings together near-field communication (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), digital imaging and electronic notifications.

"SmartPost has been designed to help our postal team work better and smarter, enhancing their capabilities and efficiency for the digital age. We are starting at the last mile as this is the most vital and demanding part of our business," said SingPost group chief executive officer Paul Coutts.

As part of improvements to other parts of the postal operation, SingPost said it will be installing NFC tags on more than 50,000 delivery and collection points around the island to obtain data on operational activities.

Testing for SmartPost's last mile delivery solution concluded earlier this year. SingPost said another roll-out will commence later this year, and expects the initiative to be fully in place by March 2019.