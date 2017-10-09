SingPost Centre shopping mall reopens with retail space doubled

SINGAPORE: SingPost Centre, a shopping mall next to Paya Lebar MRT station, officially opened on Monday (Oct 9) after two years of redevelopment.



The five-storey mall has a gross retail floor area of 269,000 sq ft, double the retail space previously.



Apart from housing the new General Post Office, the mall’s major tenants include supermarket NTUC FairPrice, cinema chain Golden Village and food court operator Kopitiam.



Popular Taiwanese hotpot chain UPOT’s first overseas outlet is at SingPost Centre, as with bubble tea chain Gong Cha’s flagship outlet when it makes its return to Singapore.



Managed by CapitaLand, SingPost Centre is touted as a mall which offers a digital shopping experience.



For instance, at NTUC FairPrice, there is a “scan-and-go system” which allows pre-registered customers to scan items as they shop before paying at dedicated counters. A mobile app will also help shoppers identify the shortest route to the product they are looking for.



The cinema at the mall is Singapore’s first all-laser cineplex, said SingPost Centre in a news release. Smart laser projectors have been installed in all eight screens to boost image quality.



The new General Post Office, which is Singapore’s largest post office, there are automated services to improve efficiency, said SingPost.



Described as SingPost's first smart post office, it houses a POPStation of 143 lockers, allowing users to collect of drop off parcels at any time of the day.



The post office's new digital platform, SAM, allows users to buy stamps, track their mail, pay bills and for the first time, send registered items with a self-service posting box.



Noting the country's Smart Nation drive, SingPost's deputy group CEO Mervyn Lim said: “The launch of SingPost Centre underscores SingPost’s transformation for a future where technology is changing how people shop, dine and play."



To celebrate the mall's reopening, the first 3,000 shoppers who spend a minimum of S$100 (or S$160 for supermarket receipts) will be eligible to redeem a S$5 voucher.