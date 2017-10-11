Singtel, Ericsson to invest S$2m to facilitate Singapore's 5G development

SINGAPORE: Singtel and Ericsson have joined forces to launch a Center of Excellence (CoE) to help the Republic gear up for the 5G mobile network switch.

The duo will pump an initial S$2 million over the next three years into the CoE, which aims to spearhead the development of Singapore's 5G mobile infrastructure to support future smart nation initiatives, Singtel and Ericsson said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Oct 11).

5G, the next-generation mobile network technology, is expected to roll out globally from 2020, and will help "deliver massive connectivity, ultra-low latency and gigabit speeds". It will also enable applications such as smart cities, Internet of Things, augmented reality and autonomous vehicles.

The CoE will also help firms boost their businesses in the long run using the 5G technology.

"We invite customers in various verticals, such as transportation, port operations and next-generation manufacturing, to start shaping their new digital business models with us," said Singtel's group chief technology officer Mark Chong.

Later this year, Ericsson will train 100 Singtel engineers to design and operate a 5G network through workshops, demos and field testing.

5G demos will be set up in Singtel’s Comcentre headquarters to showcase future application possibilities such as augmented reality, haptic feedback in surgical operations and remote medical education, the telco company said.

A mobile 5G test bed will be also be deployed to carry out live field trials with key enterprise customers starting next year. Singtel said it will also work with research and tertiary institutions to test 5G radios and other applications.

The new network is believed to have the potential to benefit industries such as manufacturing, public safety, energy and utilities, transport, automotive and health care, the press release said.

For example, port operators can use the 5G network to provide remote control of autonomous guided vehicles within port operations and improve platooning reliability. Drones and augmented reality technology enabled by 5G can also be used for predictive maintenance and improve workers' safety.