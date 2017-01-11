Singtel launches 450Mbps mobile data speed for Singapore customers

SINGAPORE: Telco Singtel said on Wednesday morning (Jan 11) that it has launched the 450Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service for all its 4G customers at no additional charge.

Singtel users with Samsung Galaxy S7s and the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge can utilize this new service starting Wednesday, the telco announced in a news release. It said that more compatible models are expected to be launched this year..

Singtel said the 450Mbps service is Singapore’s fastest mobile network and can deliver up to 50 per cent faster download speeds than prevailing LTE services.

It will allow customers to download a 2-hour HD movie at 720 resolution in less than two minutes over mobile data, the telco added.

1 GBPS IN THE PIPELINE

Singtel added that it has demonstrated download speeds of up to 1Gbps in a live 4G network pilot at two sites in Pasir Ris.

Starting next year, the telco said it will progressively deliver up to 1Gbps speeds at selected high-traffic locations. Additionally, supporting mobile devices are expected to be ready to harness this enhanced speed by end 2017, Singtel said.

The CEO of Singtel's Consumer Singapore Yuen Kuan Moon said: “Achieving 1Gbps speeds on our live network marks a significant milestone in our journey to 5G."