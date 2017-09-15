Singtel launches unlimited data mobile plans

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Friday (Sep 15) launched mobile plans offering unlimited data, two weeks after rivals StarHub and M1 unveiled similar plans catering to data-hungry consumers.

Singtel's Combo 3, 6 and 12 mobile plans will be upgraded to include unlimited talk time and SMS. New customers who sign up for these plans can get unlimited local data with an add-on at S$39.90 a month.



This is the first mobile plans in Singapore to offer unlimited local data, talk time and SMS/MMS, the telco said.

Customers who subscribe to the unlimited data add-on can choose to pay for a MobileShare supplementary plan to share their data with up to three family members, Singtel said. The supplementary plan costs S$10.70 a month for each line.



Those who subscribe to Singtel's Combo 6 and 12 plans also get a free data roaming plan.

The plans are priced as follows:

Singapore's other two telcos StarHub and M1 last month announced new mobile plans offering unlimited data.

StarHub launched five new postpaid plans with free unlimited local data on weekends, while M1 introduced a new SIM-only plan with unlimited data.