Singtel signs MOU with Mobike; pair to explore mobile payments for bike rides

SINGAPORE: Telecommunication giant Singtel and bike-sharing company Mobike signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday (Dec 4), adding that they will work together to explore mobile payments for bike rides as part of the deal.



According to a joint news release, Singtel customers across Asia will be able to pay for Mobike trips through the Singtel Open Platform, a group-wide payment gateway.

They can use direct carrier billing or Singtel's mobile wallets to pay for Mobike trips, the two companies explained.



"This will provide a seamless, secure, and convenient experience for users, especially in the developing markets where many still do not have credit or debit cards," the release added.



Besides mobile payments, the collaboration also covers mobile payments, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and marketing across Asia.

MOU TO EXPLORE IoT, DATA ANALYTICS

Advertisement

Advertisement

For instance, the two companies said they intend to explore new IoT technology which will enable the smart bikes to be located more precisely, even in areas that are technically challenging for mobile signals such as underground parking spaces.

Also, the new technology will help to reduce power consumption and extend the battery life of the smart locks.

Mr Joe Xia Mobike Co-founder and CTO and Mr Arthur Lang, CEO International Group, Singtel at MOU signing ceremony for Singtel Group-Mobike strategic partnership across Asia. (Photo: Singtel)

The pair will also explore the use of data analytics to improve the distribution of Mobike’s fleet for "better user experience, higher operational efficiency, and to contribute to smarter, more sustainable cities".

Co-Founder and CTO of Mobike Joe Xia said: "Singtel shares our vision of improving urban mobility and building more sustainable cities though introducing smart bike-share technology to cities.

Mobike is the world’s first and largest smart bike-sharing company, and this partnership puts further momentum behind the Mobike movement in Singapore and across Asia,” added Mr Xia.

The partnership extends across Singtel, Optus and regional associates Airtel, AIS, Globe, and Telkomsel, the release added, providing a combined reach of over 585 million customers in Asia.

