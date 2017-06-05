Singtel, SingPost launch e-waste recycling programme

SINGAPORE: Have an old mobile phone or tablet you want to get rid of, but don’t want to throw it down the rubbish chute?

Singtel and SingPost on Monday (Jun 5) launched an electronic waste recycling programme in conjunction with World Environment Day. Called ReCYCLE, the initiative is the largest e-waste recycling programme in Singapore, the companies said in a press release.

Members of the public can dispose of their e-waste at the bins placed at selected Singtel shops, Singtel retailers and SingPost outlets. They can also collect special envelopes from Singtel or SingPost and mail in their recyclables.

Accorading to the National Environment Agency, Singapore generates more than 60,000 tonnes of e-waste every year, the press release said.

“E-waste is one of the fastest growing categories of waste as consumers dispose of electronic equipment even faster these days. Most e-waste is still finding its way into landfills which pollutes the environment,” said Singtel’s vice-president for group sustainability Andrew Buay.

“This is a programme that addresses an environmental issue which affects our community. Every recycled item means one less piece of waste that ends up in the landfill,” said SingPost’s vice-president for corporate sustainability Selena Chong said.

More information on the ReCYCLE programme can be found at http://www.recycle.sg.