Singtel to boost mobile data speeds during National Day Parade

SINGAPORE: Local telco Singtel said on Thursday (Aug 3) it intends to enhance mobile data speeds at large-scale events, starting with this month's National Day Parade.

According to a Singtel spokesperson, the average 4G mobile data upload and download speeds can typically drop to about 5Mbps at events with many people present. The deployment of the Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) technology on its LTE-Advanced mobile network would boost speeds by up to 200 per cent, the telco claimed.

In its media release, Singtel noted that globally, large crowds at events typically use high volumes of data to post real-time videos on social media. "This extraordinary behaviour generates a dramatic spike in network traffic, presenting a challenge for operators to provide fast and consistent data speed."

To address this, the telco has identified Massive MIMO as a solution as these base stations will feature an array of 64 antennas. The antenna system channels signals to users' specific locations instead of broadcasting across a geographical area. "This multiplies the number of data paths from the cellular base stations, thus increasing network capacity and improving user experience," it explained.

An example of the Massive MIMO base station device. (Photo: ZTE)

The telco will team up with Ericsson, Huawei and ZTE to deploy the technology at the Marina Bay area, and the first event to benefit from this will be the National Day Parade, which more than 150,000 people are expected to attend, it said in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other deployments are planned for the Singapore F1 night race and the New Year countdown event, it added.

"On the joyous occasion of our National Day celebrations, Singtel is pleased to be pairing our newly acquired 2.5GHz spectrum with Massive MIMO technology to expand our network capacity and offer our customers an enhanced mobile experience at this and other special events," said Mr Mark Chong, group chief technology officer at Singtel, said.

As part of this April's spectrum auction, Singtel bought 15MHz of 2.5GHz airwaves as part of its total acquisition amounting to S$563,700,000.