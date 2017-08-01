Singtel tops in governance, transparency practices: Index

SINGAPORE: Singtel leads listed Singapore companies in its corporate governance and transparency practices, according to the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) released on Tuesday (Aug 1).

The local telco topped the ranking in the general category, CapitaLand moved up two spots to second place, while DBS Group and Singapore Exchange tied for third place.

CapitaLand Mall Trust, meanwhile, leads in the new real estate investment trusts (REIT) and business trust category. CapitaLand Commercial Trust was second, with Keppel REIT in thrid.

The SGTI assesses companies on their corporate governance disclosure and practices, as well as the timeliness, accessibility and transparency of their financial results announcements.



It is published annually by CPA Australia, NUS Business School’s Centre for Governance, Institutions and Organisations (CGIO) and Singapore Institute of Directors (SID).



BEST CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURE TO DATE

Standards of corporate governance in Singapore have continued to grow, with average ratings hitting an all-time high in 2017, the release said.



It reported highest-on-record average scores for companies in the general category at 52.3, an improvement of 2.6 points from the 2016 average of 49.7, although it noted that improvement is needed in stakeholder engagement as overall disclosure continues to be low.

The rankings of REITs and business trusts reflect "solid performances in areas such as holding analyst briefings, the timely release of financial results announcements, and the competency of the REIT or trustee-manager by providing detailed profiles of their senior management", it said.



This year’s index ranked a total of 606 Singapore-listed companies and 42 REITs and Business Trusts that released their annual reports by May 31.