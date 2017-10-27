Singtel unveils Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone pricing

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Friday (Oct 27) unveiled its price plans for the new Google Pixel 2 XL.

The telco is bringing in the device as the tech giant's exclusive partner in Singapore and the phone will be launched on Nov 15.

For S$27.90 a month on the lowest tier price plan, the 64GB Pixel 2 XL model will cost S$1,098. On the highest tier price plan at S$239 a month, subscribers will not have to pay for the device.

Google launched a slew of hardware devices earlier in the month including the second-generation Pixel smartphone and accessories like its Pixel Buds wireless earphones.

The Pixel 2 and the larger Pixel 2 XL are the first Google-made phones to be released since the company announced the acquisition of segments of Taiwan-based electronics group HTC.

Singtel previously said that the Pixel 2 XL is a Category 11 4G LTE device, which would allow customers to experience data speeds of up to 500Mbps across Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-registration for the smartphone can be done on Singtel's website.