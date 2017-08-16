Sisters fined for false statements in work pass applications

SINGAPORE: Sisters Leong Chew Peng and Leong Chau Yee were convicted and fined on Tuesday (Aug 15) for making false statements in work pass applications, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The sisters had declared in the applications in September 2014 and August 2016 that they intended to employ foreign domestic workers when they planned to make them work as beauticians instead, the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.



Two Indian nationals, Lepchu Ritu and Arti, both 33, were also charged for making false statements to the Controller of Work Passes and for working without valid work passes.



The court sentenced Chew Peng to a S$15,500 fine, while Chau Yee received a S$16,000 fine. If they cannot pay the fine, they will each face six weeks' jail, MOM said.



Ritu was fined S$11,500, in default four weeks' jail, while Arti was fined S$8,000 and faces three weeks' jail if she cannot pay the fine, it added.



Employers found guilty of making false declarations in work pass applications can be fined up to S$20,000 and jailed up to two years. The ministry will also ban them from hiring foreign domestic workers in the future.

Employers who employ foreigners without a valid work pass face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$30,000 and jail of up to 12 months. Repeat offenders will face harsher punishment, with a mandatory imprisonment term imposed.

Foreigners caught working here without a valid work pass face a fine of up to S$20,000 and up to two years' jail.