Six Malaysians among 29 injured in train collision at Joo Koon station

SINGAPORE: Six Malaysians were among the 29 commuters who were injured in Wednesday's train collision at Joo Koon MRT station, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday (Nov 16).

In a press statement, the ministry said the Malaysians injured in the incident were sent to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.



Twenty-nine people, including two SMRT staff, were injured after a train “moved forward unexpectedly” and hit another stationary one in front of it. There were 517 passengers on the moving train.

The collision was caused by a software glitch in the East-West line signalling system. It also led to train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations being suspended on Thursday.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore said it is working closely with Singapore authorities to monitor and obtain further updates on the incident. The Commission advised Malaysians involved in the incident who require consular assistance to contact them at:

High Commission of Malaysia, Singapore

301 Jervois Road, Singapore 249077



Tel: +65 6235 0111 / +65 6887 6231

E-mail: mwsingapore@kln.gov.my