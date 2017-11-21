Six nabbed for illegal horse betting activities

SINGAPORE: Six suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

In a news release on Tuesday (Nov 21), police said the six men, aged between 54 and 76, were arrested during an operation at Block 65, Circuit Road. Cash amounting to S$3,500 and an array of documents including betting records were seized during the operation, which took place on Sunday.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department have mounted several raids at the location before, the news release added.

Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the six suspects are believed to be performing various roles including bookmakers, runners and punters.

Three of the suspects, aged 58 to 66, will be charged in court on Wednesday. Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of betting with a bookmaker can be fined up to S$5,000, or jailed up to six months, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those convicted of being involved in bookmaking can be fined between S$20,000 and S$200,000, and jailed up to five years.