Six receive SCDF awards for Sentosa Cove rescue

SINGAPORE: When a car plunged into the sea at Sentosa Cove on Friday (Aug 26), Mr David Roberts was one of six people who jumped into action.



He dove into the water and broke the car window to rescue the driver. Mr Nicolich Boby Noman and Mr Mohamad Hasri Mohamad Noor followed soon after to check if there were other victims in the vehicle.



All three were presented with the Community Lifesaver Award by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Tuesday afternoon.



After the driver was brought ashore, Mr Ang Chee Boon administered oxygen to the man with a portable set from his boat. He was assisted by Ms Lei Zhi Ping, who also prepared diving gear for the rescue.



Mr Leojan Banzuela steered his yacht to the area of the incident and helped direct marine traffic, said SCDF.



Mr Ang, Ms Lei and Mr Banzuela received Community First Responder Awards in a ceremony at the Sentosa Fire Station.



Screengrab of video showing car which plunged into the water at Sentosa Cove. (Image: Ang Chee Boon/Facebook)

Mr Ang, whose video and photos of the incident were widely circulated online, said on his Facebook page that the vehicle was being pursued by Sentosa park rangers when it "plunged into the water".



It was also involved in an accident with a Sentosa ranger.

The driver, a 36-year-old who was later arrested, did not try to escape the vehicle even after it became fully submerged in the water, he added.

