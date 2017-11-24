Skater Cheyenne Goh qualifies for Winter Olympics, a first for Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have an athlete competing at the Winter Olympics for the first time ever, the Singapore Ice Skating Association (SISA) said in a media release on Friday (Nov 24).

Singaporean short-track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, 18, earned a spot in the 1500m event for Pyeongchang 2018 after coming in 20th in the Ladies 1500m race, Shanghai leg, at the Audi ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating events.

The events serve as qualifiers for the Winter Olympics.

Ms Goh - now ranked 36th in the world after the race - is the first ever short-track speed skater from Southeast Asia to qualify for the Winter Olympics, according to the ice skating association.

"This is a very happy moment for me and I am thrilled to be back in Singapore to share this with my teammates and the community," said the skater.



"I will definitely need to focus on training and further improving myself, and I really appreciate the support and encouragement that everyone is giving me."



Short track speed skating is a form of ice speed skating.



Ms Goh was the first Singaporean woman to compete at the 2017 ISU World Short-Track Speed Skating Championships held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in March, as well as the first Singaporean female short-track athlete to compete at the Asian Winter Games 2017.



At the SEA Games this year, she clinched two silvers and a bronze.



"This is a huge milestone for winter sports in Singapore," said Mrs Sonja Chong, the association's president.



"It has been our dream since SISA became a National Sports Association under Sport Singapore in 2002 and Singapore’s only Olympic-sized rink opened in 2012"

"I am glad that our vision is becoming a reality," Ms Chong added.



The Winter Olympics will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from Feb 9 to 25, 2018. The Ladies 1500m short track event is scheduled for Feb 17.

