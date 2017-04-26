SkillsFuture Credit claims process revised to reduce risk of abuse

SINGAPORE: SkillsFuture Credit (SFC) payments will be paid out to training providers instead of individuals, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) announced on Wednesday (Apr 26), in a bid to address abuse of the system.

The change will take effect from May 19 this year. Under the new process, invidividuals will continue to submit their claims and training providers will collect net fees after offsetting the claims. Currently, when a person submits an SFC claim, payment from SSG may be made to either the training provider or the individual.



"By channelling the SFC through training providers, the risk of fraudulent claims will be significantly reduced," said SSG.



SSG said an exception would be made for selected Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), where SFC payments to these providers are currently unavailable. Individuals who sign up for these programmes will be required to provide supporting payment documents when submitting their claims.



The new measures come after SSG at the end of January this year uncovered more than 4,400 people who had submitted false SFC claims totalling about S$2.2 million. In the wake of this, a review committee was set up to look at the policies related to training grants.



Advertisement

SSG said that it had issued letters to recover money from the individuals who had made fraudulent claims since its discovery of them. As of Tuesday, more than 85 per cent of these people have returned the money or taken steps to return the money, said SSG.



Final letters of demand will be sent to all the remaining individuals who have not returned the money, failing which SSG will take legal action against them.

