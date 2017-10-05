SkillsFuture programme to equip Singaporeans with basic digital skills launched

SINGAPORE: To help Singaporeans keep up with the digital economy, a new SkillsFuture initiative was launched on Thursday (Oct 5) by Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

The SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace Programme is structured as a two-day training course that includes subjects such as cybersecurity and the interpretation and use of data, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a media release.

The course is offered at a flat fee of S$50, and it aims to benefit 100,000 Singaporeans over the next three years, said SSG.

The programme has been developed with technology partners such as Microsoft, Samsung and Lazada and also has strong support from the labour movement, it added.

Seven training partners have been appointed to deliver the programme: Capelle Academy, Nanyang Polytechnic, NTUC LearningHub, Rohei Corporation, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences and Training Vision Institute.

The list of training partners is expected to include all polytechnics as well as the Institute of Technical Education and IBM by the end of the year.

As different employers have varying needs, SSG said it it recognises that a one-size-fits-all approach will not work and some customisation is necessary.

Although the training partners will offer a common syllabus, there will be variations in the course. For instance, Nanyang Polytechnic focuses on three industries - F&B and hospitality, information technology and retail. In the case of the retail industry, participants will learn how to use e-payments apps and get insights into the latest technologies in the sector.

The programme started a pilot run in July this year with more than 330 participants from companies such as Singtel, Maybank and SIA Engineering Company, said SSG.



It added that more than 35 companies have committed to sending their staff members for training within the next 12 months.



Chief executive of SSG Ng Cher Pong said that the pilot run had received strong interest, and that it was essential for workers to make use of new opportunities in the digital economy.



"The digital transformation of the economy brings about new opportunities, and acquiring digital skills is essential for them to tap on these," he said.

Additional reporting by Rachelle Lee