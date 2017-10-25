Slower train service between AMK and Bishan

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan MRT stations will experience slower train service due to a track fault.

In a twitter post on Wednesday morning (Oct 25), SMRT said due to a track fault, trains to city will travel slower between Ang Mo Kio and Bishan. Free bus and bridging bus services are avail.

SMRT suggested that commuters can travel via Jurong East and take the East-West Line to the city.

[NSL] UPDATE: As trains move at a slower speed due to a track fault, commuters can travel via #JurongEast and take East-West Line to city. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 24, 2017





