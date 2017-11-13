Smart industry tool launched to harness potential of Industry 4.0

SINGAPORE: An index that serves as a diagnostic tool to help companies harness the potential of Industry 4.0 was launched on Monday (Nov 13) by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with TÜV SÜD.

Called the Singapore Smart Industry Readiness Index, this tool will allow companies across industries to evaluate the current state of their facilities, better understand Industry 4.0 concepts and design a comprehensive transformation roadmap.

It comprises three broad layers, namely, process, technology and organisation, which are then further broken down into eight pillars of focus.

For instance, under technology, companies must consider areas such as automation, connectivity and intelligence.

The eight pillars of focus are then mapped onto 16 dimensions of assessment, representing the key components that companies must consider.

An assessment matrix is then used to evaluate their current processes, systems and structures where companies are also provided with intermediate steps needed to progress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

EDB's Assistant Managing Director Lim Kok Kiang said: "As part of our efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Singapore's manufacturing sectors, the Index provides a common framework for all companies to participate in, and benefit from Industry 4.0."

The index draws reference from the RAMI 4.0 framework, and was validated by an advisory panel of 21 academics and industry experts.

Dr Ing Axel Stepken, Chairman of the Board of Management, TÜV SÜD said the index is the world's first Industry 4.0 tool developed by the government for nation-wide transformation of industrial sectors.

"Strongly aligned with the Industry 4.0 and other global manufacturing initiatives, it has the potential to be the global standard for the future of manufacturing," he said.

To help companies understand and use the Index, EDB and TÜV SÜD will be conducting a series of four workshops in the next few months, where businesses can register to attend for free.