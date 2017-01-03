Smarter, more energy-efficient street lighting system to be installed by 2022: LTA

SINGAPORE: A smarter and more energy-efficient street lighting system will be installed island-wide by 2022, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3).

As part of the new system, all street lights will be converted to light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which according to LTA are about 25 per cent more energy-efficient than current street lighting.



LTA will also replace the existing timer-based street lighting system with a remote control and monitoring system to allow the system to be more responsive to weather changes.



Currently, street lights operate according to pre-programmed seasonal sunrise and sunset times.

With the new system, LTA will be able to switch street lights on and off remotely in response to weather conditions and other lighting needs.



The system also has automated fault detection and alert capabilities, which enable a more responsive and efficient maintenance regime, said LTA.





Trial for medium-powered LED street lights at Tekka Lane. (Photo: LTA)





Trial for medium-powered LED street lights at West Coast Highway. (Photo: LTA)

The implementation of LEDs was based on findings from trials LTA conducted for medium- and high-powered LED lights.

In addition to being more energy-efficient, LED lighting is more reliable and requires less frequent replacement, hence reducing maintenance and manpower costs, LTA said.



Since 2014, LED lighting has been installed for approximately 4,000 street lights.



LTA said it will call tenders to replace all 25,000 street lights in central Singapore with LED street lights by 2019. These include areas like Rochor Road, New Bridge Road and Kallang Road, said LTA.



Street lights in all other areas will be replaced by 2022.