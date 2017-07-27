Smashed eggs cause 16m-long obstacle on Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: An unusual sight greeted motorists and pedestrians who were at Orchard Road on Thursday (Jul 27) morning.

Photos online showed what looked like hundreds of eggs splattered across the road in front of Mandarin Gallery after apparently falling off a vehicle.





The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at about 10.30am. The "spillage" measured 16m by 1m, and was cleaned up using a water jet.

The incident also triggered a tweet from the Land Transport Authority at around the same time, alerting motorists to an "obstacle on Orchard Road (towards Bras Basah Road) after Scotts Road".

There were no injuries reported, SCDF added.



