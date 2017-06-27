Smoke rising in Bedok South caused by fire from rubbish collection centre

Screengrab from a video showing smoke rising near HDB flats in Bedok South. (Yemenz Fury/ Facebook)  
SINGAPORE: Black smoke seen rising near HDB flats at Bedok South on Tuesday (Jun 27) morning was caused by a fire which involved contents of a rubbish collection centre, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed. 

SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at around 9.40am at Block 32 Bedok South Avenue 2 and dispatched one fire engine and one red rhino to the scene.

At 9.56am, Facebook user Yemenz Fury posted a video of black smoke rising near HDB flats in the area. 


The fire, which involved contents of a rubbish collection centre, was extinguished by SCDF using 2 waterjets. 

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said. 

Source: CNA/am