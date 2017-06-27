Smoke rising in Bedok South caused by fire from rubbish collection centre
SINGAPORE: Black smoke seen rising near HDB flats at Bedok South on Tuesday (Jun 27) morning was caused by a fire which involved contents of a rubbish collection centre, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has confirmed.
SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at around 9.40am at Block 32 Bedok South Avenue 2 and dispatched one fire engine and one red rhino to the scene.
At 9.56am, Facebook user Yemenz Fury posted a video of black smoke rising near HDB flats in the area.
The fire, which involved contents of a rubbish collection centre, was extinguished by SCDF using 2 waterjets.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.