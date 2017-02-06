Smoking among secondary school students fell in 2015: MOH

SINGAPORE: The prevalence of smoking among Secondary 1-4 students fell to 2 per cent in 2015, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said in its written reply to a parliamentary question on Monday (Feb 6).

This was a drop from the 6.2 per cent reported in 2012's Student Health survey, Mr Gan said, who added that there was a change in survey methodology for the 2015's findings and his ministry is "studying the data to better understand if this had an impact". These surveys are conducted once every three years.

As for findings from the national health surveys, which are also conducted once every three years, smoking among women increased from 3.7 per cent in 2007 to 4.2 per cent in 2010 and decreased slightly to 3.8 per cent in 2013, he said.

The minister said MOH will continue to monitor smoking prevalence in Singapore, and strengthen the tobacco control programme as part of a multi-pronged approach.