Smoking ban expanded to outdoor areas of universities, private-hire cars from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, it will be an offence to smoke in outdoor areas of universities, private education institutions and in private-hire cars such as Uber and Grab, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Smoking will also be banned within a 5-metre radius of schools like kindergartens, childcare centres, madrasahs, junior colleges and polytechnics, NEA added.

In the first three months of the ban, NEA said it will take an "advisory approach" towards offenders who will be given verbal warnings.

"This is to give members of the public time to adjust to the smoking prohibition extension. However, smokers who repeatedly flout the law in spite of prior warnings may be issued a fine," NEA said.



From Jan 1, 2018, enforcement action will be taken against all offenders who smoke in the newly prohibited areas, the agency added.

