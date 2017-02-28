SMRT failed to ensure safety procedures were properly audited, documented: MOM

SINGAPORE: After SMRT was fined S$400,000 for safety lapses in the lead up to a fatal accident in Pasir Ris in March last year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said non-compliance in procedures at SMRT had been taking place as early as 2002.



SMRT "failed to ensure that procedures practised by employees on the ground were duly audited, documented and disseminated", resulting in an "unsafe workplace" that eventually led to the death of two of its employees, it said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 28).

It added that a record fine was imposed for the transport company's "failure to take measures necessary to ensure the safety and health of its employees who had to access the train tracks during traffic hours".

"The stiff sentence imposed serves as a deterrence against companies that do not exercise sufficient diligence in implementing a workplace safety and health management system," MOM said.

The ministry added that approved operating procedures were not complied with on the day of the accident on Mar 22, 2016. The deviations were not documented or properly authorised.

"Many workplace injuries and fatalities can be traced to organisational and system failures in the overall management of workplace safety. SMRT’s failure to set clear and effective safety policies for the organisation to follow resulted in the unfortunate loss of lives," said director of MOM’s Occupational Safety and Health Inspectorate Chan Yew Kwong.



"There is no excuse when companies fail to protect their employees from workplace safety and health risks.”