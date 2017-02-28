SMRT fined S$400,000 for safety lapses leading to fatal accident near Pasir Ris station

SINGAPORE: Public transport operator SMRT Trains was fined S$400,000 on Tuesday (Feb 28), for safety lapses that resulted in the deaths of two employees on Mar 22 last year.



Trainees Nasrulhudin Majumudin, 26, and Muhammad Asyraf Ahmad Buhari, 24, were hit and killed by an oncoming train between Tampines MRT station and Pasir Ris MRT station.



The men were part of a party of 15 led by technician Lim Say Heng, sent to investigate a possible signal fault.

SMRT admitted after the accident that maintenance staff had not followed safety procedures.

The operator was charged in December 2016 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act (WHSA) for failing to take measures necessary to ensure the safety of the employees and for failing to ensure procedures practiced by staff that day had passed safety audits.



Lim, the technician, has been charged with negligence causing death. He had been in charge of the party and standing ahead of the two trainees when the accident occurred.



Director of control operations Teo Wee Kiat has also been charged. He faces one count under the WSHA.



Lim and Teo have yet to be dealt with.



Under the WHSA, SMRT could have been fined up to S$500,000.

