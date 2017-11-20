SMRT investigating possible lightning strike on train

SINGAPORE: SMRT is investigating a possible lightning strike after a train stalled as it was approaching Bedok MRT station on Monday afternoon (Nov 20).

The transport operator said passengers were detrained at Bedok, and the west-bound train has been withdrawn from service for investigations.

"After the incident, the train captain, who said he was unwell, received medical attention," SMRT added.

The man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the incident at 4.20pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man complained of numbness and chest pain.

SMRT said that each of its trains is protected by a "Faraday Cage", which is an enclosure formed by conductive material that blocks electric fields and currents like lightning strikes.

"The cage conducts current around the outside of the enclosed space with none passing through the interior."



"If lightning strikes, the electric current will travel through the outside shell of the train, not through the cabin, and pass through the wheels to the track. The train is grounded to the track."

In May last year, a suspected lightning strike caused a North-South line train track fault. SMRT said the strike, which was suspected to have hit a nearby area close to the train, resulted in a delay of approximately 50-minutes between Yishun and Yio Chu Kang stations. No injuries were reported.