SMRT launches new scheme allowing drivers to rent taxis by the hour

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT on Thursday (Jan 26) announced a new taxi sharing scheme that will allow drivers to rent its taxis by the hour instead of a daily rate, in an effort to entice more inactive taxi drivers to get back behind the wheel.

Under the scheme, drivers will have to book a vehicle for a minimum of three hours. Taxis will be parked at selected locations for rent to drivers with a valid Taxi Driver Vocational License (TDVL).

During the initial phase, drivers will be able to pick up and drop off taxis at about 20 locations in the North and Central part of Singapore.

Currently, about 95 per cent of SMRT's 3,500 taxis are on the roads and the operator says the remainder will be channelled to the scheme. However, this could be increased if there is more demand.

Rental rates will range from S$5.80 per hour to S$12.80 an hour. A promotional rate of S$3.80 an hour will also be on offer for about a month. Full-time drivers currently pay between S$108 and S$125 to rent a taxi per day, before incentives.

SMRT Taxis said the roll-out is part of its efforts to offer drivers greater flexibility, while trying to increase taxi availability on the road.

Compared to driving full-time, SMRT Taxis said drivers will have the flexibility of not having to buy season parking for the vehicle or find a relief driver to share the cost of the rental.

"The scheme also allows us to tap on a large number of inactive TDVL holders and have taxis on the road according to commuter demand," said Mr Tony Heng, managing director for SMRT taxis and private hire services, adding that an estimated 50 per cent of the 100,000 TDVL holders are actually inactive.