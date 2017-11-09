SMRT ropes in 5 DSTA engineers to help improve train maintenance

SINGAPORE: A team of five engineers from the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) will be attached to SMRT Trains from December this year to help review and improve train maintenance, said the transport operator on Thursday (Nov 9).

The attachment will be for a period of up to six months, and the team will review and recommend improvements to SMRT's operations and support capability.

"The attachment of engineers follows on a pledge by SMRT Trains to pull in the best engineering talent in Singapore to support the company’s commitment to serve commuters better," said the transport operator in a media release.

SMRT is under pressure to improve its processes after its investigation found that a maintenance team in charge of a water pump system at Bishan MRT had falsified records, signing off on works that were not done.

It led to flooding along a stretch of the North-South line tunnel on Oct 7, suspending train services for 20 hours.

The DSTA engineers, with their competency in delivering capabilities for Singapore's defence and security, have "the know-how to manage complex engineering projects from concept to deployment, through to mid-life upgrades and replacement", said SMRT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation will be sending a team to conduct a review and examine the way it operates and maintains the MRT network.

"SMRT continues to be inclusive and open to ideas from industry and engineering experts, to improve rail system reliability," it said.