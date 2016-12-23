SMRT's East-West Line suffers 3 faults in less than 24 hours

SINGAPORE: The East-West Line suffered three faults in less than 24 hours, with the most recent one on Friday morning (Dec 23).

The first one happened on Thursday night. SMRT, posted on Twitter at about 7.30am, an alert on the track fault, telling commuters to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time from Outram Park station to Eunos station towards Pasir Ris station.

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 15 mins travel time from #OutramPark to #Eunos towards #PasirRis. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 22, 2016

By 8.24pm, the fault had been cleared, according to a post on SMRT’s Twitter page.

The second fault happened at about 5.33am on Friday, and halted services between Outram Park station and Aljunied station.

A traction power fault was reported near Bugis station during maintenance hours, said SMRT.

[EWL] No train service between #OutramPark & #Aljunied due to a traction power fault near #Bugis. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 22, 2016

“Our engineers managed to rectify the fault before the start of service, and train services began on time,” said Ms Margaret Teo, head of Corporate Marketing and Communications at SMRT Corporation.

According to a post on their Twitter page, services resumed by 5.43am.

SMRT alerted commuters to the third fault at 7.14am on Twitter.

[EWL]: Due to a track fault, pls add 10 mins travel time from #TanahMerah to #Eunos towards #JooKoon. Train service is still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 22, 2016

A track fault had occurred at Eunos station, causing the trains to travel at slower speeds from Kembangan station to Eunos station. SMRT said this was for passenger safety.

“Our engineers have rectified the fault, and normal train service resumed at 0955hrs,” said Ms Teo.

All three faults were unrelated, said SMRT.