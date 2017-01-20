SMRT sleeper replacement complete, speed limits to be lifted

SINGAPORE: Train commuters can look forward to faster and more comfortable rides, with speed restrictions on the North-South and East-West (NSEWL) lines being lifted with the official completion of the sleeper replacement project on Friday (Jan 20).

Since August 2013, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and operator SMRT have been replacing ageing wooden sleepers on the lines with longer-lasting concrete ones.

The replacement project is part of multi-year rail renewal efforts to increase train reliability on the NSEWL - Singapore’s oldest, longest and most heavily utilised rail line.

Currently, parts of the lines with newly replaced sleepers are limited to a speed of between 40kmh and 60kmh for safety reasons.



With the completion of the project, these speed restrictions will be lifted in phases on the lines, with all train lines to return to normal speeds of up to 80kmh by March, said SMRT Trains managing director Lee Ling Wee.



The last of the 92,000 sleepers on the East-West Line was laid on Dec 20 last year, said train operator SMRT and LTA in a joint release.



The replacement of the 96,000 sleepers on the North-South Line (NSL) was completed in April 2015.



LTA's deputy chief executive of infrastructure and development Chua Chong Kheng said that the sleeper replacement project was just one of many efforts to boost the NSEWL's performance.



"In the coming months, we will also see the completion of re-signalling works on the NSL and the third rail replacement project ... coupled with more rigorous maintenance regimes by the operators," he said.



Almost 1,000 staff from LTA, SMRT and its contractors were involved in the project, said SMRT, with replacement works typically taking place after service hours in the wee hours of the morning.