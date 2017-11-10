SMRT stops train services on part of East-West Line after 2 train faults in a night

SINGAPORE: The East-West Line was hit by two train disruptions in under two hours on Friday night (Nov 10), culminating in a suspension of train services between Bugis to Tanah Merah in the direction of Pasir Ris.

Train operator SMRT announced in a tweet at about 11.40pm that there are no train services along that stretch of the line, due to a train fault at Aljunied.

This came after SMRT announced a half-hour delay on the west-bound stretch and a one-hour delay on the east-bound stretch.

Stationary train seen at Paya Lebar MRT station during a train disruption on the East-West Line, the second one in a night. (Photo: Olivia Siong)

The first delay of the night happened at about 9.40pm. In a tweet, SMRT urged commuters to factor in an additional 30 minutes of travel time between Bugis and Queenstown MRT stations in the direction of Tuas.

This was due to a train fault near Outram Station, SMRT said, adding that the delay was not linked to new signalling project.

About 45 minutes later, at 10.35pm, SMRT announced that the train fault had been cleared and normal service had resumed.

However, at 11.15pm, SMRT took to Twitter again to inform commuters of another train fault.

This time, commuters were advised to add one hour of travel time between Tiong Bahru and Pasir Ris stations in the direction of Pasir Ris. That is about half the number of stations along the EWL.

Train service was eventually suspended between Bugis to Tanah Merah in the east-bound direction. There will be no trains along this stretch until the end of service, said SMRT.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, SMRT said that a train was sent to haul the defective train at Outram out of service. However, as the coupled trains were travelling towards Changi Depot, they stalled near Paya Lebar MRT station and were unable to proceed.

"Another train was deployed to move these trains," said SMRT. "As the rescue operations require time, east-bound train services were halted between Bugis and Tanah Merah MRT stations from 11.15pm till the end of service."

"We are sorry that your journey this evening has been affected," it added.

The East-West Line was disrupted on Friday (Nov 10) evening. (Photo: Diane Leow)

Earlier in the morning, the North-South Line was hit by a train fault, which added travel time from Yishun to Ang Mo Kio stations.