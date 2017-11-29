SMRT to enhance mobile app to provide real-time travel information

SINGAPORE: By September next year, commuters on SMRT trains will be able to see train arrival timings updated in real-time to include the recovery time while rail engineers fix faults, the train operator said.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 28), SMRT said the enhancements to its SMRTConnect Mobile app will be rolled out in three phases starting next month.

The new real-time information system will have train arrival timings that include the time required for SMRT's rail engineers to fix faults and recover service, as well as crowd levels at station platforms.

Commuters will also be able to see how many trains they may have to wait for before they can board and, at a later phase, which station platform doors they can wait at to get into a less crowded carriage, SMRT added.



The train operator said it will be tapping on real-time information such as fare gate data, Wi-Fi access points, train capacity data and closed-circuit television feeds to gather more accurate information on crowd levels.

There have been a number of train disruptions in November that were not highlighted by SMRT on its social media channels, prompting criticism from some commuters about the lack of real-time information.

A check by Channel NewsAsia last week revealed about five incidents during the month involving train delays or track faults that were highlighted by commuters and reported by the media, but not announced on SMRT’s social media platforms.