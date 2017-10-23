SMRT to hire 200 more railway engineers by 2020

SINGAPORE: The staff strength of SMRT's team of railway engineers is at an all-time high, said the public transport operator on Monday (Oct 23).

Currently, SMRT has 500 railway engineers on its team, but plans to hire another 200. This is part of the public transport operator's strategic road map to expand its railway engineering pool to 700 by 2020.

"We have hired our 500th rail engineer and continue to strengthen our engineering team so that SMRT will be better poised to raise reliability even as our MRT network expands," said Mr Gerard Koh, SMRT chief corporate officer.

Speaking at the SMRT Institute-University of Birmingham (UoB) Post-graduate certification course on urban rail engineering, SMRT Chairman Seah Moon Ming said more effort is needed to raise and sustain a pipeline of engineering talent.



"Half of the 5,000 engineering graduates Singapore produces each year actually join the profession, SMRT must work harder to attract and retain the best graduates and mid-career professionals in the rail industry," said Mr Seah.



He added that long-serving engineering staff must also be developed to their fullest potential.



Meanwhile, measures to step up railway maintenance have been taken. SMRT will set up independent Readiness Inspection teams, which report to the SMRT Board Audit and Risk Committee, to audit maintenance works, providing another set of checks and balances.



SMRT's recent appointment of a chief maintenance officer on Oct 1, will also give a sharper focus to all maintenance functions and operations in the organisation, said Mr Seah.



Moving forward, SMRT said it will work closely with the Land Transport Authority to improve rail maintenance. This includes accelerating the replacement of older systems and components.



Engineering expertise will also be called upon to build more "fail-safe and fail-soft" features in order to boost resilience in the MRT network, Mr Seah said.