SMRT to trial new signalling system again on NSL

SINGAPORE: Come 11pm on Thursday (Mar 30), all trains on the North-South Line will grind to a halt and remain stationary for about 10 minutes.



SMRT announced early Thursday evening that it will be conducting another trial using the new signalling system after a successful trial on Tuesday. The 10 minutes will give the SMRT Operations Control Centre and train captains switch the network, SMRT said.



"In-train and station announcements will be made to keep all commuters informed. Commuters may seek assistance from our staff who will be on standby at all North-South Line stations," SMRT said in a Facebook post. "We thank all commuters for your patience and understanding!"