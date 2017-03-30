SMRT to trial new signalling system again on NSL
At about 11pm, all trains along the North-South Line will remain stationary for about 10 minutes, SMRT says.
- Posted 30 Mar 2017 22:31
- Updated 30 Mar 2017 22:40
SINGAPORE: Come 11pm on Thursday (Mar 30), all trains on the North-South Line will grind to a halt and remain stationary for about 10 minutes.
SMRT announced early Thursday evening that it will be conducting another trial using the new signalling system after a successful trial on Tuesday. The 10 minutes will give the SMRT Operations Control Centre and train captains switch the network, SMRT said.
"In-train and station announcements will be made to keep all commuters informed. Commuters may seek assistance from our staff who will be on standby at all North-South Line stations," SMRT said in a Facebook post. "We thank all commuters for your patience and understanding!"
- CNA/ly