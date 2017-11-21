SMRT train driver warded after lightning strike incident 'in stable condition': CGH

SINGAPORE: The train driver who was warded after a train stalled due to a possible lightning strike is "in stable condition", Changi General Hospital (CGH) said on Tuesday (Nov 21).

"We are unable to share more due to patient’s confidentiality and privacy," the hospital said in a statement.

At about 3.37pm on Monday, a "cloud-to-ground lightning stroke" was detected close to the Tanah Merah MRT station, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

The train stalled as it was approaching Bedok MRT station on Monday afternoon. Passengers were detrained at Bedok and the train driver, who said he was unwell, was taken to CGH. He was warded there for the night.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the man complained of numbness and chest pain.

SMRT said that in the event of lightning, trains and commuters are protected by what is known as a faraday cage, which is an enclosure formed by conductive material that blocks electric fields and currents like lightning strikes.



In May last year, a suspected lightning strike caused a track fault along the North-South Line. SMRT said that the strike, which was suspected to have hit an area close to the train, resulted in a delay of about 50 minutes between Yishun and Yio Chu Kang stations. No injuries were reported.

Lightning-related incidents are "a relatively rare occurence", SMRT had said in a blog post after the May incident, with an average of one or two such incidents in recent years.